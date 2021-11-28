Siam Makro’s Lotus’s buyout pushes business liquidations in Thailand up by 31% in Oct

He said 1,976 companies had shut down in October with total registered capital coming in at 207.65 billion baht, which was consistent with the trend of business closures over the past five years.

The registered capital of businesses that ceased operations in October surged by 3,502 per cent or 201.88 billion baht compared to September, and up 2,564 per cent compared to October last year.

“The registered capital numbers are high in October because CP Retail Holding, with a registered capital of 199.48 billion baht, had transferred a majority holding of its Lotus’s stores in Thailand and Malaysia to Siam Makro,” Thosapol said.

However, he added, that as of October 31, a total of 809,410 businesses with a capital value of 19.26 trillion baht were still in operation nationwide.

Related news: