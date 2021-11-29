SET expected to fall amid worries over Covid-19 outbreak

It said the index is currently under pressure due to uncertainty over the latest Omicron Covid-19 variant in Africa and the fresh coronavirus wave in Europe.
It added that the abovementioned negative sentiment also caused the oil price to drop sharply.
"Hence, we advise buying stocks which gained specific positive sentiment," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ BCH, CHG, MEGA, STA and STGT, which benefit from the Covid-19 crisis.
▪︎ HANA, KCE, TU, ASIAN, NER, EPG and XO, which benefit from the weakening baht.
Published : November 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
