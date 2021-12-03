Dip buying fuels stock rally after two-day selloff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that it's the Fed's job to avert any wage-price spiral, and that she understands the "reasoning" behind the central bank's plans to scale back its asset purchases. Wage and price behavior will be the key signs to watch to detect whether the U.S. economy is "overheating," she added, speaking virtually on Thursday to a conference organized by Reuters.

Bond traders have slashed their inflation expectations, putting the so-called breakeven rate for Treasuries linked to consumer-price gains over the next five years on track for its biggest one-week drop since the early months of the Covid pandemic.

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits rose by less than forecast last week, suggesting additional progress in the job market. The figures come a day before the monthly employment report, which is projected to show payrolls increased by 546,000 in November.

The swoon in the S&P 500 in the last two days depressed one measure of its breadth to a level that has coincided with bargain hunting and a recovery in the gauge. The measure is the proportion of stocks trading above the 50-day simple moving average.

Elsewhere, oil whipsawed after OPEC and its allies said they will proceed with their next oil-production hike, but could revisit the decision at any moment as the risk to demand from the omicron variant of Covid-19 becomes clearer.

Stocks:

- The S&P 500 rose 1.7% as of 12:33 p.m. New York time.

- The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%.

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9%.

- The MSCI World index rose 0.9%.

- The Russell 2000 Index rose 2.3%.

Currencies:

- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

- The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1298.

- The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3304.

- The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 113.22 per dollar.

Bonds:

- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.46%.

- Germany's 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.37%.

- Britain's 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.81%.

Commodities:

- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $67.10 a barrel.

- Gold futures fell 1.1% to $1,765 an ounce.