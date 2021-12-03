Central denies acquiring famous British department store chain Selfridges

Selfridges, which was founded in 1908 and is an integral part of British popular culture, is owned by the Canada-based Weston family. It runs 25 luxury stores worldwide, including its flagship store on London’s Oxford Street.



CRC said the news was first published on November 12, when it was consulting a bank about buying Selfridges. However, it said, the widely reported claim that it has struck a 4-billion pound deal with Selfridges is completely false.



It is believed that CRC’s acquisition of several luxury department stores in Europe since 2011 may have sparked these rumours. Central has taken over Alsterhaus, KaDeWe and Oberpollinger department stores in Germany, La Rinascente in Italy, Illum in Denmark and Globus in Switzerland.

