Wed, December 15, 2021

business

SET expected to fluctuate amid Omicron and QE tapering concerns

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Wednesday (December 15) would fluctuate between 1,620-1,640 points.

It said investors would delay their investment to follow the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's meeting on quantitative easing tapering as the Producer Price Index in November has risen by 9.6 per cent year on year.

"Meanwhile, negative news of the first Omicron death would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

 

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ HMPRO, GLOBAL, DOHOME, CPN, CRC, SYNEX and COM7, which would benefit from the Cabinet's move to launch additional economic stimulus measures.
▪︎ AWC, BANPU and HANA, which would be listed in SET50 Index.
▪︎ BLA, BPP, EPG, KEX, RCL, SIRI, STARK and TTA, which would be listed in SET100 Index.
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.

