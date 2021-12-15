Wed, December 15, 2021

business

Gold price slides down

The price of gold dropped by THB150 in morning trade on Wednesday.

A 9.27am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,000 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,100, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,500.24 and THB28,600, respectively.

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,150 per baht weight and selling price THB28,250, while gold ornaments were THB27,636.68 and THB28,750, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning was hovering around US$1,773 (THB59,235) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $16 to $1,772.3 per ounce, hitting the lowest level in nearly two weeks. This was due to pressure from concerns that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would accelerate interest rate hikes after the producer price index (PPI) in November hit the highest record level.

Related news: 

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, slumped by HK$100 to $16,500 (THB70,631) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

Related News

Published : December 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Baht weakens as investors cautiously await Fed meeting outcome

Published : Dec 15, 2021

SET expected to fluctuate amid Omicron and QE tapering concerns

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Traders fret about inflation in countdown to fed

Published : Dec 15, 2021

SET rises for the second day despite Omicron variant, QE tapering concerns

Published : Dec 14, 2021

Latest News

WMO reports record high temperature in Arctic region

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong administering Pfizer doses until Friday

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Chiang Mai set to introduce Safe Traffic Week campaign, strict security at mountain attractions

Published : Dec 15, 2021

New vaccine against Omicron variant likely needed: research group CEO

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.