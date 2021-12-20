Gold shines amid Omicron variant concerns

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.26am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,450 per baht weight and selling price THB28,550, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,939.88 and THB29,050, respectively.
At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,350 per baht weight and selling price THB28,450, while gold ornaments were THB27,833.76 and THB28,950, respectively.
The spot gold price on Monday morning hovered around US$1,801 (THB60,351) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday rose by $6.7, breaking the $1,800 level, to $1,804.9 per ounce due to support from buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the impact of Omicron Covid-19 virus spread.
The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$70 to $16,760 (THB72,004) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
