Gold shines amid Omicron variant concerns

At close on Saturday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,350 per baht weight and selling price THB28,450, while gold ornaments were THB27,833.76 and THB28,950, respectively.



The spot gold price on Monday morning hovered around US$1,801 (THB60,351) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday rose by $6.7, breaking the $1,800 level, to $1,804.9 per ounce due to support from buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns over the impact of Omicron Covid-19 virus spread.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$70 to $16,760 (THB72,004) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.