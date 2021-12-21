Gold price stands still

The spot gold price on Tuesday morning was hovering around US$1,790 (THB60,292) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday dropped by $10.3 to $1,794.6 per ounce due to pressure from concerns after the US Federal Reserve signaled to raise interest rates three times next year, including the fact that investors have slowed down trading before the Christmas holidays.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, dropped by HK$70 to $16,720 (THB72,221) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.