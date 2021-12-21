Tue, December 21, 2021

Gold price stands still

The price of gold in Thailand on Tuesday morning was unchanged from Monday’s close.

A 9.25am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,500 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,600, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,985.36 and THB29,100, respectively.

The spot gold price on Tuesday morning was hovering around US$1,790 (THB60,292) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday dropped by $10.3 to $1,794.6 per ounce due to pressure from concerns after the US Federal Reserve signaled to raise interest rates three times next year, including the fact that investors have slowed down trading before the Christmas holidays.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, dropped by HK$70 to $16,720 (THB72,221) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.

