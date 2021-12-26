Thailands 15 smart cities unveiled

Thailand has a concrete plan to develop smart cities in order to improve city management in various aspects, such as economic, social, environmental and living.
This move is in line with 20-year Thailand 4.0 strategy which aims to reduce inequality and create prosperity, security and sustainability.
So far, Thai government, private and public sectors' effort resulted in 15 smart cities:
Published : December 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
