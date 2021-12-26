Mon, January 10, 2022

business

Thailands 15 smart cities unveiled

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan handed out smart city logo to 15 city developers and gave the policy to drive the city development on Saturday.

Thailand has a concrete plan to develop smart cities in order to improve city management in various aspects, such as economic, social, environmental and living. 

This move is in line with 20-year Thailand 4.0 strategy which aims to reduce inequality and create prosperity, security and sustainability.

So far, Thai government, private and public sectors' effort resulted in 15 smart cities:

  • Khon Kaen Smart City
  • Chachoengsao, a lively city that is worth for visit and investment
  • Phuket Smart City
  • Sri Trang City
  • Phadung Krung Kasem Canal smart city development project
  • Rama IV smart city area
  • Sam Yan Smart City
  • Chiang Mai Municipality's smart old town development 
  • Chiang Mai University and surrounding areas' smart city for sustainable excellence to communities
  • Mae Moh Smart City, Lampang
  • Yala Smart City for public participation
  • Nakhon Sawan Smart City
  • Saensuk Smart City, Chonburi
  • Wangchan Valley Smart City, Rayong
  • Makkasan Smart City to support high-speed rail linking three airports

Related stories:

Related News

Published : December 26, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Baht strengthens as foreign investors shrug off Omicron concerns

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Fed interest rate hike signal, rising Covid-19 cases expected to pressure SET 

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Thai crypto traders want details on taxes

Published : Jan 09, 2022

CP Foods receives two awards from the Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021

Published : Jan 07, 2022

Latest News

[Market Eye] Samsung-Hyundai auto chip alliance? Its more complicated than you think

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Life of legendary Vietnamese spy set for screen

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Another year of restricted travel for China

Published : Jan 10, 2022

PM stands up for Myanmar trip

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.