Fed interest rate hike signal, surging Covid-19 infections expected to pressure SET

It added that the surge in Thailand daily Covid-19 infections would affect investors' confidence.
"Meanwhile, mass sell-offs of shares in response to technical signs at the resistance level of 1,680 points would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
The SET Index closed at 1,676.79 on Wednesday, up 0.39 per cent. Transactions totalled 93.12 billion baht.
Published : January 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
