SET expected to fluctuate amid surging domestic Covid-19 cases, interest rate hike concerns

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the rise in other Asian indices and rising oil prices of almost US$80 per barrel.
However, it predicted that uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve signalling it would raise interest rate sooner than expected and rising domestic Covid-19 infections would pressure the index.
Thailand recorded 7,526 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Friday.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
The SET Index closed at 1,653.40 on Thursday, down 23.78 points or 1.42 per cent. Transactions totalled 106.47 billion baht with an index high of 1,666.22 and a low of 1,653.03.
Top five stocks with the highest trade value were KBANK, EA, PTT, KCE and CPF.
Published : January 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022
Published : Jan 13, 2022