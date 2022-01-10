Baht strengthens as foreign investors shrug off Omicron concerns

Poon said that the baht is likely to fluctuate due to the Omicron situation in the country. He said that investors should speculate investments from foreign investors.

However, Poon said that foreign investors will not sell a large number of Thai assets because they are not worried about the Omicron situation too much.

Poon said that the baht will not weaken past 34 to the dollar. if the spreading is not at the crisis.

The baht’s key support level would be from 33.30 to 33.40, the level some importers are waiting for so they can buy dollars, he added.