Thu, January 13, 2022

business

Baht strengthens as foreign investors shrug off Omicron concerns

The baht opened at 33.63 to the US dollar on Monday, strengthening from the previous closing of 33.65.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.55 and 33.75 during the day and between 33.30 and 33.90 during the week, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht is likely to fluctuate due to the Omicron situation in the country. He said that investors should speculate investments from foreign investors.

However, Poon said that foreign investors will not sell a large number of Thai assets because they are not worried about the Omicron situation too much.

Poon said that the baht will not weaken past 34 to the dollar. if the spreading is not at the crisis.

The baht’s key support level would be from 33.30 to 33.40, the level some importers are waiting for so they can buy dollars, he added.

Related News

Stronger dollar, Omicron worries weaken baht

Baht weakens as market awaits US economic data, Fed statement

Baht continues to advance

 

The key resistance level for the baht would be from 33.75 to 34.00 to the dollar, which is the level at which exporters might sell the US currency. 

Poon said that the dollar is likely to strengthen if the US Federal Reserve’s sent a signal to increase the policy interest rate faster than expected. The dollar might go down slightly if the demand for safe-haven assets decreases.

Related News

Published : January 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Consumer confidence in Dec highest in 9 months

Published : Jan 13, 2022

CP Foods extends 30-day credit term scheme to help 6,000 SMEs

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Online seminar educates Thais on investing in China

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Baht strengthens after US inflation rate jumps 7%

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Latest News

11 electric buses to ply two Bangkok routes in pilot project | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

 New foodie trend: Ice-cream float in Mama noodle | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Prices of Mama noodles - unchanged | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.