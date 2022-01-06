Thu, January 13, 2022

business

Baht weakens as market awaits US economic data, Fed statement

The baht opened at 33.26 to the US dollar on Thursday, weakening from Wednesday’s closing rate of 33.20.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.15 and 33.35 to the greenback during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that investors are speculating the US economic data. The market expected the service sector will grow continuously.

Moreover, the market is waiting for the statement from the US Federal Reserve’s official after the Fed sent a signal to increase the policy interest rate faster than expected.

Poon said that the baht is likely to swing sideways while the Omicron situation and the dollar strengthening might pressure the baht to weaken.

However, foreign investors did not worry about the Omicron situation and continued to invest in Thai stocks this week. Foreign investors also bought 13 billion baht of short term bonds.

Related News

Baht continues to advance

Baht strengthens as market opens amid more risks

Baht likely to continue drifting sideways across New Year

Related News

Published : January 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Consumer confidence in Dec highest in 9 months

Published : Jan 13, 2022

CP Foods extends 30-day credit term scheme to help 6,000 SMEs

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Online seminar educates Thais on investing in China

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Baht strengthens after US inflation rate jumps 7%

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Latest News

11 electric buses to ply two Bangkok routes in pilot project | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

 New foodie trend: Ice-cream float in Mama noodle | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Prices of Mama noodles - unchanged | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.