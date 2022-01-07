Thu, January 13, 2022

business

Stronger dollar, Omicron worries weaken baht

The baht opened at 33.56 to the US dollar on Friday, weakening from Thursday’s closing rate of 33.50.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 33.45 and 33.65 to the greenback during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

Poon said that the baht might weaken as it was pressured by the strengthening dollar and the Omicron situation.

The Public Health Ministry raised the Covid-19 alert level to 4 so investors should speculate if foreign investors are worried about the Omicron situation.

Poon said that the market is in a risk-off state so foreign investors might reduce their possession of Thai assets or sell Thai stocks in the short term until the sentiment on the current market is better.

However, foreign investors have not sold a large number of short-term bonds so the foreign investors might expect the baht to weaken not much.

Related News

Baht weakens as market awaits US economic data, Fed statement

Baht continues to advance

Baht strengthens as market opens amid more risks

 

The baht’s key support level would be from 33.60 to 33.75 after the baht weakened past the level of 33.50 to the dollar.

Meanwhile, the baht’s key support level would be from 33.20 to 33.30.

Related News

Published : January 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Consumer confidence in Dec highest in 9 months

Published : Jan 13, 2022

CP Foods extends 30-day credit term scheme to help 6,000 SMEs

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Online seminar educates Thais on investing in China

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Baht strengthens after US inflation rate jumps 7%

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Latest News

11 electric buses to ply two Bangkok routes in pilot project | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

 New foodie trend: Ice-cream float in Mama noodle | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Prices of Mama noodles - unchanged | Voice of The Nation

Published : Jan 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.