Rising oil price, hopes on Thailand economic recovery expected to boost SET

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Wednesday (January 12) would rise to between 1,675-1,680 points in line with rising oil prices of above US$81 per barrel.

It said the index also gained positive sentiment from fund inflow on hopes over Thailand economic recovery as the number of Covid-19 cases is likely to decline.

"However, the index would be under pressure due to mass sell-offs of shares to cope with risk from the US Consumer Price Index announcement, as well as technical signs," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

  • PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
  • BBL, TTB, KBANK and BLA, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.
  • RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.

The SET Index closed at 1,667.12 on Tuesday, up 0.61 per cent, with transactions totalling 79.24 billion baht.

