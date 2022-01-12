Rising oil price, hopes on Thailand economic recovery expected to boost SET

It said the index also gained positive sentiment from fund inflow on hopes over Thailand economic recovery as the number of Covid-19 cases is likely to decline.
"However, the index would be under pressure due to mass sell-offs of shares to cope with risk from the US Consumer Price Index announcement, as well as technical signs," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
The SET Index closed at 1,667.12 on Tuesday, up 0.61 per cent, with transactions totalling 79.24 billion baht.
Published : January 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
