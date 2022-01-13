SET expected to advance on rising oil prices, hopes on Thailand economic recovery before falling

It said the index still gained positive sentiment from rising oil prices of above US$82 per barrel, as well as foreign fund inflow on hopes over Thailand economic recovery.
"However, investors should beware of shares mass sell-offs amid uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to raise the interest rate after Washington's Consumer Price Index in December has risen by 7 per cent year on year," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
The SET Index closed at 1,678.50 on Wednesday, up 11.38 points or 0.68 per cent. Transactions were totalled 87.94 billion baht with an index high of 1,680.85 and a low of 1,673.00.
Published : January 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
