Thu, January 13, 2022

SET expected to advance on rising oil prices, hopes on Thailand economic recovery before falling

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Thursday (January 13) would rise to between 1,685-1,690 points before falling.

It said the index still gained positive sentiment from rising oil prices of above US$82 per barrel, as well as foreign fund inflow on hopes over Thailand economic recovery.

"However, investors should beware of shares mass sell-offs amid uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to raise the interest rate after Washington's Consumer Price Index in December has risen by 7 per cent year on year," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

  • PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
  • BBL, TTB, KBANK and BLA, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.
  • RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.

The SET Index closed at 1,678.50 on Wednesday, up 11.38 points or 0.68 per cent. Transactions were totalled 87.94 billion baht with an index high of 1,680.85 and a low of 1,673.00.

Published : January 13, 2022

By : THE NATION

