SET rises on declining domestic Covid-19 cases, speculations in stocks

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the decline in domestic Covid-19 cases and speculations in stocks which gained specific positive sentiments, such as the cooperation between Gulf Energy Development and Binance on setting up a digital asset trading centre and banks' move to announce their business turnover this week.

"However, fund flow slowdown due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to raise the interest rate is likely to pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It advised investors to follow the Cabinet's move to launch measures to reduce living costs and stimulate purchase, China's move to cut interest rate, and outcome of the Bank of Japan's meeting.