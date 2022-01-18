Tue, January 25, 2022

business

SET rises on declining domestic Covid-19 cases, speculations in stocks

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) rose by 3.80 points or 0.23 per cent to 1,680.67 in the morning trade on Tuesday (January 18).

Krungsri Securities forecast the day's index would rise to between 1,683-1,690 points before falling.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from the decline in domestic Covid-19 cases and speculations in stocks which gained specific positive sentiments, such as the cooperation between Gulf Energy Development and Binance on setting up a digital asset trading centre and banks' move to announce their business turnover this week.

"However, fund flow slowdown due to uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's move to raise the interest rate is likely to pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It advised investors to follow the Cabinet's move to launch measures to reduce living costs and stimulate purchase, China's move to cut interest rate, and outcome of the Bank of Japan's meeting.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

  • PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
  • BBL, TTB, KBANK and BLA, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.
  • AOT, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, AAV, AMATA, WHA HMPRO and CPN, which benefit from the decline in domestic Covid-19 cases.

The SET Index closed at 1,676.87 on Monday, up 4.24 points or 0.25 per cent. Transactions were totalled 82.35 billion baht with an index high of 1,680.39 and a low of 1,672.93.

Related News

Published : January 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Bangkokians will welcome the Tiger with muted splendour, survey shows

Published : Jan 25, 2022

No fuel tax cut for Oil Fund, says Finance Ministry

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Tensions over Ukraine may pull SET down to 1,630 points

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Baht opens weaker despite Test & Go relaunch, mass gold sell-off

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Latest News

Singapore, Indonesia in talks to make Bintan-Batam travel bubble two-way

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Risky dwelling for Rohingya living on hill slopes

Published : Jan 25, 2022

11.5m reports of ‘fake news’ in one week worries PM

Published : Jan 25, 2022

'Ray of sunshine': California university mourns death of zebra-crossing doctor

Published : Jan 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.