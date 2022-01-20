SET Index expected to fluctuate

“However, rising oil prices, foreign fund inflows, speculation on shares of companies whose business turnover in 2021 is expected to improve, and signs of oversold stocks would help boost the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended investors purchase the following companies’ shares:

• PTTEP, Top, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which benefit from a rising oil price and gross refining margin.

• BBL, TTB, KBank, KTB and BLA, which benefit from news of an interest rate hike.

• AOT, Mint, Centel, ERW, AAV, which would benefit from the Cabinet’s move to consider implementing the fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) tourism promotion scheme next week.