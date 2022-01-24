Baht to swing sideways on back of US Fed meeting

Poon said the baht is likely to swing sideways as it might fluctuate against the dollar before the US Federal Reserve meets on Tuesday.

He said investors will also speculate on the Omicron situation in the country, while the easing of measures by the government will affect short-term foreign investments.

Poon also said the baht will strengthen from the sale of gold if the price of the precious metal stays at between 1,830 and 1,840 dollars per ounce.

The key support level for the Thai currency would be at 32.80 – a level that importers are waiting for so they can purchase dollars. Meanwhile, the baht’s key resistance level would be at 33.20 – a level eyed by exporters so they can offload their dollars, he added.