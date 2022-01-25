Baht opens weaker despite Test & Go relaunch, mass gold sell-off

Poon added that though the baht was supported by the sale of gold, the market is in a risk-off state so it caused the dollar to strengthen while investors may sell more Thai stocks.

The key support level for the Thai currency will be between 32.80 and 32.90 – a level that importers are waiting for so they can purchase dollars. Meanwhile, the baht’s key resistance level will be from 33.10 to 33.20 – a level eyed by exporters so they can offload their dollars, he added.