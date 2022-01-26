SET likely to fluctuate over oil price rise

“However, investors should beware of mass sell-offs that could follow the US Federal Reserve’s decision on the interest rate,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends investors purchase shares of the following companies as an investment strategy:

• BBL, KBank, KTB and BLA, which will benefit from news of a US interest rate hike.

• PTTEP, Top, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which will gain from the rising price of oil and the gross refining margin.

• AOT, Mint, Centel, ERW and AAV, which will benefit from the relaunch of the Test & Go scheme and the fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) travel subsidy.