SET may feel the heat from US Fed signal on rate rise

“However, investments would come under pressure with the US Federal Reserve signalling that it would raise the interest rate in March to tackle inflation. So we advise investors to buy stocks which have gained specific positive sentiment,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommended the purchase of the following shares as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, Top, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which will benefit from the rising price of oil and the gross refining margin.

• BBL, KBank, KTB and BLA, which stand to benefit from news of a US interest rate hike.

• AOT, Mint, Centel, ERW and AAV, which would benefit from the resumption of the Test & Go scheme and the fourth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) travel subsidy.