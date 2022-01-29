Revenue Dept set to ease tax rules on cryptocurrency investments

“The rules will apply to transactions conducted via business operators or exchanges regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC],” Ekniti Nitithanprapas, director-general of the Revenue Department, said on Friday.

Other criteria include the offsetting of losses against gains being done within the same tax year.

Ekniti added that the department will issue a guidebook on tax calculation for digital asset traders on January 31. The guide will also cover details on two eligible cost calculation approaches, which are first-in, first-out (FIFO) and moving average cost. Traders can switch between these approaches in the next tax year.