Cross-border trade jumps 30%, ministry eyes another 5-7% growth in 2022

“The total trade of 1.71 trillion baht in 2021 represented a rise of 30.03 per cent, with exports rising 34.6 per cent to 1.03 trillion baht and imports up by 23.7 per cent to 684 billion baht,” said Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.

“The cross-border trade in 2021 has overwhelmingly exceeded the ministry’s target of 6 per cent expansion by five times,” he pointed out.

“This year we estimate the trade volume will continue to grow within the range of 5 to 7 per cent year on year. Exports are expected to amount to 1.08 trillion to 1.1 trillion baht,” Jurin said.

He said the factors that would contribute to an expansion in cross-border trade in 2022 include the continued recovery of global and regional economies from the impact of Covid-19, the weakening baht that would increase product price competitiveness, and the use of the newly opened China-Laos railway that would greatly help in transportation of farm products from Thailand to Vientiane and Chongqing – two of the biggest markets for agricultural products.