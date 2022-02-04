Sun, February 13, 2022

business

SET Index to fluctuate over surging oil prices, Europe’s tighter monetary policies

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index will fluctuate between 1,660 and 1,680 points on Friday, Krungsri Securities said.

It added that the index gained positive sentiment from rising oil prices owing to cold weather in the US and the simmering Ukraine-Russia tensions. Mass buy-ups of company shares expected to grow based on their business turnover last year also helped boost the index.

“However, the European Central Bank and Bank of England’s signals that they will tighten the monetary policy to tackle inflation, plus mass sell-offs of shares in response to signs of overbought stocks would pressure the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.

• BBL, KBANK, KTB and BLA, which will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.

• IVL, TOP, GULF, SPRC, BANPU, TU, CPF, SPALI, WHA, HMPRO, BLA, JMT, SINGER, JMART, WICE, NER, ITEL, XO, ASK and UBE are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.

The SET Index closed at 1,669.05 on Thursday, up 1.30 points or 0.08 per cent. Transactions totalled 68.03 billion baht with an index high of 1,673.75 and a low of 1,664.09.

