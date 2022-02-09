SET faces pressure over mass share sell-offs as investors await US consumer price index results

Mon, February 14, 2022

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to rise to between 1,690 and 1,700 points on Wednesday on foreign fund inflows after the Ukraine crisis began to ease, Krungsri Securities said.

It said mass buy-ups of company shares that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s (CCSA) move to ease disease prevention measures this week would help boost the index.

“However, the index would be under pressure due to mass share sell-offs to reduce risks from a US announcement of its January consumer price index on Thursday,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

• BBL, KBank, KTB, BLA and THREL, which benefit from news of a US interest rate hike.

• AOT, Mint, Centel, ERW, AAV, HMPro, CPAll, CPN and CRC, which would gain from the CCSA’s move to ease Covid-19 prevention measures this week.

• IVL, Top, SPRC, Gulf, Banpu, TU, CPF, SPALI, ORI, WHA, Amata, HMPro, CPN, CRC, BLA, JMT, Singer, JMart, Wice, NER, Itel, XO, Ask, UBE, Forth, TH and SNNP, that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.

The SET Index closed at 1,684.23 on Tuesday, up 6.99 points or 0.42 per cent. Transactions totalled 84.62 billion baht with an index high of 1,685.14 and a low of 1,677.48.

