SET faces pressure over mass share sell-offs as investors await US consumer price index results

“However, the index would be under pressure due to mass share sell-offs to reduce risks from a US announcement of its January consumer price index on Thursday,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

• BBL, KBank, KTB, BLA and THREL, which benefit from news of a US interest rate hike.

• AOT, Mint, Centel, ERW, AAV, HMPro, CPAll, CPN and CRC, which would gain from the CCSA’s move to ease Covid-19 prevention measures this week.

• IVL, Top, SPRC, Gulf, Banpu, TU, CPF, SPALI, ORI, WHA, Amata, HMPro, CPN, CRC, BLA, JMT, Singer, JMart, Wice, NER, Itel, XO, Ask, UBE, Forth, TH and SNNP, that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.