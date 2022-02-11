SET rallies over mass buy-ups, easing of Covid-19 measures despite rising US CPI figures

It said the CPI rise in January caused the US 10-year bond yield to jump over 2 per cent and would trigger the Federal Reserve to raise the interest rate to tackle inflation.

"However, mass buy-ups of company shares that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration [CCSA]'s move to ease disease prevention measures today would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following:

• BBL, KBANK, KTB, BLA and THREL will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.

• PSL and TTA will benefit from the rising freight rate.

• AOT, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, AAV, HMPRO, CPALL, CPN and CRC will benefit from CCSA's move to ease Covid-19 prevention measures.

• IVL, TOP, SPRC, GULF, BANPU, TU, CPF, SPALI, ORI, WHA, AMATA, HMPRO, CPN, CRC, BLA, NER, ITEL, XO, ASK, UBE, FORTH, TH and SNNP are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.