JFCCT urges Prayut to take 2 steps to keep Thailand competitive

Foreign businesses in Thailand have called on the government to push for digital transformation and economic modernisation this year if it wants to maintain the country’s competitiveness in the global market.

The Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) led by chairman Stanley Kang made the plea at a meeting with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently, Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Sanan Angubolkul said on Thursday.

Kang urged the government to maintain tangible and efficient green policies, including the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economy and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles. He said foreign chambers of commerce were also ready to submit proposals for projects that would benefit Thailand and foreign trade partners both economically and socially.

The JFCCT represents 36 foreign chambers of commerce.

“PM Prayut said during the meeting that the government is focusing on improving the cost of doing business in Thailand among foreign investors and entrepreneurs,” said Sanan. Efficient Covid-19 preventive measures to ensure public safety and recovery of the business sector were also a focus, he added.

The PM said the government was drafting the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan, which will focus on digital transformation to ensure that Thailand is up to date with global changes and new developments, Sanan said.

PM Prayut also insisted that Thailand would continue to prioritise development of human capital, technology transfer and innovations to add more value to Thai products and services.

Kang thanked the government for providing Covid-19 vaccines to foreigners and for its efforts to facilitate operations of foreign companies during the pandemic.

