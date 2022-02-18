JFCCT urges Prayut to take 2 steps to keep Thailand competitive

The Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) led by chairman Stanley Kang made the plea at a meeting with Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha recently, Thai Chamber of Commerce chairman Sanan Angubolkul said on Thursday.

Kang urged the government to maintain tangible and efficient green policies, including the BCG (Bio-Circular-Green) economy and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles. He said foreign chambers of commerce were also ready to submit proposals for projects that would benefit Thailand and foreign trade partners both economically and socially.

The JFCCT represents 36 foreign chambers of commerce.

“PM Prayut said during the meeting that the government is focusing on improving the cost of doing business in Thailand among foreign investors and entrepreneurs,” said Sanan. Efficient Covid-19 preventive measures to ensure public safety and recovery of the business sector were also a focus, he added.