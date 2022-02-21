SET expected to drop to support level of 1,700-1,705 on Monday

"However, mass buy-ups of company shares that are expected to rise in value based on their business turnover last year will help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends purchasing the following as an investment strategy:

• PSL and TTA will benefit from rising freight rate.

• BBL, KBANK, KTB, SCB, TTB, BLA and THREL will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.

• IVL, SPRC, BANPU, TU, CPF, ORI, WHA, AMATA, HMPRO, CPN, CRC, BLA, NER, ITEL, XO, UBE, FORTH, TH, SNNP and ONEE that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.