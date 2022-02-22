SET under pressure as investors wary of Russia-Ukraine tensions

It said the index is being pressured due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, making investors turn to safe-haven assets.
"However, the rising oil price would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It recommends the purchase of the following stocks as an investment strategy:
• PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL, SPRC and BCP will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.
• PSL and TTA will benefit from the rising freight rate.
• IVL, SPRC, BANPU, TU, CPF, ORI, WHA, AMATA, HMPRO, CRC, BLA, ITEL, UBE, FORTH, TH and ONEE are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.
The SET Index closed at 1,694.32 on Monday, down 18.88 points or 1.10 per cent. Transactions totalled 104.94 billion baht.
Published : February 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
