Tue, March 01, 2022

business

SET under pressure as investors wary of Russia-Ukraine tensions

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to fall to between 1,680 and 1,685 points on Tuesday, Krungsri Securities said.

It said the index is being pressured due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, making investors turn to safe-haven assets.

"However, the rising oil price would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following stocks as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL, SPRC and BCP will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.

• PSL and TTA will benefit from the rising freight rate.

• IVL, SPRC, BANPU, TU, CPF, ORI, WHA, AMATA, HMPRO, CRC, BLA, ITEL, UBE, FORTH, TH and ONEE are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.

 

The SET Index closed at 1,694.32 on Monday, down 18.88 points or 1.10 per cent. Transactions totalled 104.94 billion baht.

Related News

Published : February 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sri Trang proposes record dividend to cap a year of historic highs

Published : Feb 28, 2022

CIRCO Hub seminar sheds light on real-life application of circular economy, self-sufficiency

Published : Feb 28, 2022

In gradual move towards EVs, excise tax on petrol vehicles to be hiked

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Global inflation and supply-chain shortcomings pose challenges to central banks

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Latest News

South-east Asia among regions hardest hit by climate change, must prioritise adaptation: IPCC

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Japanese companies on alert for possible cyber-attacks from Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Wang: Sanctions cannot solve problems

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.