SET Index expected to fluctuate today

“However, mass buy-ups of company shares that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year would help boost the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, Top, IVL, SPRC and BCP, which would benefit from the rising price of oil and the gross refining margin.

• PSL and TTA, which would gain from the rising freight rate.

• IVL, Banpu, TU, CPF, ORI, WHA, Amata, HMPro, CRC, BLA, UBE, Forth, TH and ONEE, that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.