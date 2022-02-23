Tue, March 01, 2022

business

SET Index expected to fluctuate today

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to fluctuate between 1,670 and 1,680 points on Wednesday, Krungsri Securities said.

It said the index was currently under pressure due to Russia-Ukraine tensions after a host of countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine.

“However, mass buy-ups of company shares that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year would help boost the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, Top, IVL, SPRC and BCP, which would benefit from the rising price of oil and the gross refining margin.

• PSL and TTA, which would gain from the rising freight rate.

• IVL, Banpu, TU, CPF, ORI, WHA, Amata, HMPro, CRC, BLA, UBE, Forth, TH and ONEE, that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.

The SET Index closed at 1,691.12 on Tuesday, down 3.20 points or 0.19 per cent. Transactions totalled 93.07 billion baht with an index high of 1,691.62 and a low of 1,673.31.

Related News

Published : February 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Sri Trang proposes record dividend to cap a year of historic highs

Published : Feb 28, 2022

CIRCO Hub seminar sheds light on real-life application of circular economy, self-sufficiency

Published : Feb 28, 2022

In gradual move towards EVs, excise tax on petrol vehicles to be hiked

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Global inflation and supply-chain shortcomings pose challenges to central banks

Published : Feb 28, 2022

Latest News

Japanese companies on alert for possible cyber-attacks from Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Wang: Sanctions cannot solve problems

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Seoul to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia

Published : Mar 01, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.