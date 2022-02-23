SET Index expected to fluctuate today

It said the index was currently under pressure due to Russia-Ukraine tensions after a host of countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine.
“However, mass buy-ups of company shares that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year would help boost the index,” Krungsri Securities said.
It recommends the purchase of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
• PTTEP, Top, IVL, SPRC and BCP, which would benefit from the rising price of oil and the gross refining margin.
• PSL and TTA, which would gain from the rising freight rate.
• IVL, Banpu, TU, CPF, ORI, WHA, Amata, HMPro, CRC, BLA, UBE, Forth, TH and ONEE, that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.
The SET Index closed at 1,691.12 on Tuesday, down 3.20 points or 0.19 per cent. Transactions totalled 93.07 billion baht with an index high of 1,691.62 and a low of 1,673.31.
Published : February 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
