Tue, March 01, 2022

business

Baht likely to fluctuate, weaken: market strategist

The baht opened at 32.43 to the US dollar on Wednesday, weakening from Tuesday’s close of 32.40.

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.35 and 32.50 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.

He said the baht was likely to fluctuate and weaken due to the Omicron situation as well as Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Poon suggested speculating on foreign investor transactions in the short term. If they decide to sell their Thai assets, it would pressure the baht into weakening.

However, the Thai currency will not weaken much, he said. If war breaks out, the gold price is likely to increase, which will force investors to sell, especially if the precious metal reaches 1,950 dollars per ounce.

Poon believed the baht on Wednesday would be supported by investors buying long-term bonds in Thailand as there would be 20-year bond auction worth 17 billion baht.

