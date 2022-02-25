SET forecast to rebound on Friday

It added that the 7-per-cent growth in US fourth-quarter GDP last year would help boost the index.
"However, uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine tensions after the Russia invaded Ukraine, as well as rising Covid-19 cases in Thailand, would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:
• KBANK, BBL, TTB, KTB, SCB and BLA will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.
• PTTEP, TOP, SPRC and BCP will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.
• BDMS, INTUCH, ADVANC and HTC, which are defensive stocks that offer stability.
The SET Index closed at 1,662.75 on Thursday, down 33.73 points or 1.92 per cent. Transactions totalled 126.55 billion baht.
Published : February 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
