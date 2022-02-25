SET forecast to rebound on Friday

"However, uncertainty over Russia-Ukraine tensions after the Russia invaded Ukraine, as well as rising Covid-19 cases in Thailand, would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• KBANK, BBL, TTB, KTB, SCB and BLA will benefit from news of the US interest rate hike.

• PTTEP, TOP, SPRC and BCP will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross refining margin.

• BDMS, INTUCH, ADVANC and HTC, which are defensive stocks that offer stability.