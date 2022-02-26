Almost 40 million Thais registered for subsidy schemes this year: Finance Ministry



Phase four of the project to boost the purchasing power of state welfare cardholders has drawn 12.94 million users who have spent Bt2.58 billion.

Phase two of the project for vulnerable people requiring special assistance has attracted 1.13 million users and spending of Bt224.25 million.

Meanwhile phase four of the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let's Go Halves) scheme has drawn 25.69 million users spending a total of Bt42.588 billion – 25.02 million old users (Bt41.974 billion) and 671,000 new users (Bt613.8 million).

Meanwhile, around 23,800 new vendors joined Khon La Khrueng, taking the total to 1.35 million.