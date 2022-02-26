Almost 40 million Thais registered for subsidy schemes this year: Finance Ministry

The government has launched additional phases for three Covid-hardship subsidy schemes this year, the ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) director Pornchai Teerawet said.
Phase four of the project to boost the purchasing power of state welfare cardholders has drawn 12.94 million users who have spent Bt2.58 billion.
Phase two of the project for vulnerable people requiring special assistance has attracted 1.13 million users and spending of Bt224.25 million.
Meanwhile phase four of the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let's Go Halves) scheme has drawn 25.69 million users spending a total of Bt42.588 billion – 25.02 million old users (Bt41.974 billion) and 671,000 new users (Bt613.8 million).
Meanwhile, around 23,800 new vendors joined Khon La Khrueng, taking the total to 1.35 million.
Related News
Thailand assessing Russia-Ukraine conflict’s impact on trade amid fuel fears
All eyes on Russia-Ukraine conflict and potential impact on Thai exports
Thai central bank to hike inflation forecast above 2%
Data for the co-payment scheme this year shows Bt17.395 billion was spent at food and drink stores, Bt7.468 billion at Blue Flag stores, Bt1.910 billion at OTOP stores, Bt14.997 billion at general stores, Bt741.4 million for services, and Bt75.2 million for public transport.
Notable was the whopping Bt1.203 billion spent on food delivery platforms, with around 91,600 food outlets joining the scheme.
Registrants can spend under these schemes until April 30.
Meanwhile, 2.9 million original registrants for Khon La Khrueng were reminded to start using the scheme before 10.59pm on February 28 or they will lose their rights under the fourth phase.
Published : February 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 05, 2022
Published : Mar 05, 2022
Published : Mar 04, 2022
Published : Mar 04, 2022
Published : Mar 05, 2022
Published : Mar 05, 2022
Published : Mar 05, 2022
Published : Mar 05, 2022