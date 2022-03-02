SET Index likely to fluctuate, but could get a 'boost' from oil price, stock speculation

“However, the rising crude oil price of above US$100 [THB3,263] per barrel and investor speculation of stocks which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index,” Krungsri Securities said.

It advised investors to monitor the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy and announcement on the country’s economic situation between March 2 and 3.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, PTT, Top, SPRC, BCP, Banpu and Age, which would benefit from rising energy prices.

• HMPro, Makro, CPAll, CRC and CPN, which would gain from a domestic economic recovery.

• BDMS, Intuch, Advanc and DTAC, which are “defensive” stocks.