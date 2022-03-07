SET expected to slide again on Monday amid Russian oil fears

"However, a rise in the oil price above US$120 per barrel would help boost the index, especially energy shares," Krungsri Securities said.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTT, TOP, SPRC, BCP and BANPU will benefit from the rising price of oil, coal and gross refining margin.

• APURE, SUN, TVO, TWPC, UBE, PERM, BSBM and GLOBAL will benefit from rising commodity prices.

• BDMS, INTUCH, ADVANC and DTAC, which are defensive stocks.