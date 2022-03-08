SET slide expected to slow on Tuesday after Monday’s 45-point drop

Krungsri Securities said the index would be under pressure from stagflation due to the push for a ban on Russian oil.
"However, the rising oil price would help boost the index, especially energy shares," it added.
It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:
• PTTEP, PTT, TOP, SPRC, BCP and BANPU will benefit from the rising price of oil, coal and gross refining margin.
• APURE, SUN, TVO, TWPC, UBE, PERM, GLOBAL and DOHOME will benefit from rising commodity prices.
• PSL and TTA will benefit from the rising freight rate.
The SET Index closed at 1,626.70 on Monday, down 45.02 points or 2.69 per cent. Transactions totalled 127.03 billion baht.
Published : March 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
