Thailand confirms LPG hike as govt scrambles to soften impact of soaring energy prices

The move comes after Prayut met for talks with Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow and economic advisers on Friday afternoon, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

The Russia-Ukraine war has driven up energy prices, pressuring the retail price of oil and LPG and threatening to deepen Thailand’s inflation woes.

After meeting with the PM, Supattanapong said the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will be raised by 1 baht per kilogram for a 15kg canister from April 1.

However, the government will cap the price of diesel at Bt30 until the end of May.

The price of a barrel of oil hit a 14-year high of US$180 on Wednesday but had fallen back to around $110 by Sunday (March 12).