SET rallies over rising oil price, Russia-Ukraine talks, US Fed report

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, PTT, TOP, SPRC and BCP will benefit from the rising price of oil and gross-refining margin.

• KBANK, BBL, TTB and KTB will benefit from rising US bond yield and news of US interest rate hike.

• AOT, AAV, MINT, CENTEL, ERW, BH and BDMS will benefit from tourism stimulus measures.