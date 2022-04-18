Milli’s subtle promotion of mango sticky rice gives Commerce Ministry ideas on tapping soft power

Mango sticky rice shot to global fame after Milli ended her set at the Coachella on Sunday by eating the traditional Thai dessert.
Commanding the stage in a skimpy red outfit, Milli took a break from her twerk-heavy dance routine to grab a bowl and take a mouthful.
Mallika Boonmeetrakool, the adviser to the commerce minister, said using mango sticky rice as soft power is a good idea as it is considered one of the world's 50 best desserts.
She said the Commerce Ministry is focusing on using soft power to promote trade in line with the Creative Economy concept. She added that the ministry is willing to promote this soft power.
Thailand exported sticky rice and mangoes worth more than 7.5 billion baht last year, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion.
Thailand exported 150,570 tonnes of sticky rice worth THB3.10 billion in 2021 and 29,312 tonnes worth THB594.56 million in the first two months of this year. The country's main sticky rice export markets are China, US, Laos, Vietnam and Japan.
Meanwhile, Thailand exported mangoes worth THB4.44 billion last year, of which THB2.93 billion were fresh mangoes and THB1.50 billion were canned mangoes.
The country exported mangoes worth THB403.51 million in the first two months of this year, of which THB177.96 million were fresh mangoes and THB225.55 million were canned mangoes.
Thailand's top 10 mango export markets are Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, Russia, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates and China.
Published : April 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022
Published : Apr 22, 2022