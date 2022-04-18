Milli’s subtle promotion of mango sticky rice gives Commerce Ministry ideas on tapping soft power

Thailand exported sticky rice and mangoes worth more than 7.5 billion baht last year, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion.

Thailand exported 150,570 tonnes of sticky rice worth THB3.10 billion in 2021 and 29,312 tonnes worth THB594.56 million in the first two months of this year. The country's main sticky rice export markets are China, US, Laos, Vietnam and Japan.

Meanwhile, Thailand exported mangoes worth THB4.44 billion last year, of which THB2.93 billion were fresh mangoes and THB1.50 billion were canned mangoes.

The country exported mangoes worth THB403.51 million in the first two months of this year, of which THB177.96 million were fresh mangoes and THB225.55 million were canned mangoes.

Thailand's top 10 mango export markets are Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, Russia, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates and China.