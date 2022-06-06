Price of ready-to-eat food has risen faster under Prayut: survey

The AREA survey has been conducted for the past 10 years on restaurants and food centres in the busy Bangkok areas of Silom and Surawong.
It found that the price of dishes such as rice topped with curry, and noodles, increased 5.2 per cent every year between 2012 and 2014. However, that figure rose to 6.7 per cent per year after Prayut came to power following the coup in 2014. Since then, the price of the ready-to-eat meals on which many Thais depend has risen by a total of 68.3 per cent, according to the survey.
"This proves that the government's efforts to stimulate the economy have not been very successful," AREA president Sopon Pornchokchai commented.
He added that the price of dishes rose by only 4 per cent between 2020 and 2021 amid the economic slowdown, but then jumped 7.9 per cent between 2021 and 2022 due to the rising oil price.
He forecast prices would rise further through 2023 amid the economic slowdown and rising inflation.
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : June 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
