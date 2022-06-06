Price of ready-to-eat food has risen faster under Prayut: survey

"This proves that the government's efforts to stimulate the economy have not been very successful," AREA president Sopon Pornchokchai commented.

He added that the price of dishes rose by only 4 per cent between 2020 and 2021 amid the economic slowdown, but then jumped 7.9 per cent between 2021 and 2022 due to the rising oil price.

He forecast prices would rise further through 2023 amid the economic slowdown and rising inflation.