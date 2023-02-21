True’s profits sink as it gets ready to merge with Dtac

In October, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission voted 3:2 to “conditionally acknowledge” the merger. This decision was made after nine months of deliberation.

On Tuesday, True reported to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) that it recorded a loss of 18.28 billion baht in 2022, compared to a loss of 1.42 billion baht the previous year.

However, True believes the merger will change its future outlook.