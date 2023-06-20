True initiates e-waste scheme
Telecom-tech company True Corporation is inviting members of the public to dispose of their e-waste at branches of True Shop, TrueSphere and Dtac Shops nationwide in a bid to create a sustainable planet and improve quality of life.
The project, which kicked off on Monday, is known as “e-Waste TinkTookTee DTorJai" (Getting rid of e-waste properly) and is a cooperative effort between True and it partners, kicked off on Monday.
“One of True’s missions in becoming a fully-fledged telecom-tech company is to manage its environmental impacts,” said True CEO Manat Manavutiveth.
E-waste can be toxic as it is not biodegradable and accumulates in the environment, polluting soil, air, water, flora and fauna.
"The world generates up to 54 metric tonnes of e-waste a year, and this is projected to reach 75 metric tonnes in 2030,” he noted.
Statistics show that 16.7 million mobile phones and 5.7 million 5G smartphones were shipped last year but of the 25,050 tonnes of unused mobile phones, only 17 tonnes were properly recycled.
Recycling one mobile phone reduces 12.6 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions, and recycling 1 million mobile phones is equivalent to carbon dioxide emissions from 1,368 cars.
"True and Dtac brands are both sales distribution channels for millions of mobile phones and devices annually,” he said, adding that the company is well aware of its responsibility to appropriately manage e-waste in an integrated manner and based on international standards.
He said the project is a result of True’s and Dtac's combined strength to continue and enhance e-waste management by expanding drop points nationwide with safe and efficient e-waste logistics and recycling processes.
People who drop their e-waste at True Shop, TrueSphere and Dtac Shop can receive “Drop for Rewards” privileges from the company's partners.
The company, which aims to collect 1 million unused smartphones this year, is planning to set up e-waste drop boxes in schools and universities to encourage better participation.
Head of True's sustainability division, Dr Piyaporn Pasakanon, said the project was initiated in June, the month in which world environment day is marked.
She said mobile phone materials, such as plastic and aluminium, take 80-450 years to decompose, adding that mercury, lithium, nickel, lead, cobalt and chromium are harmful chemicals that pollute the ground.
“True and its partners share the same goal to create awareness among consumers to create a sustainable planet for a better quality of life," she said.
All Now Logistics will support e-waste logistics from all drop points nationwide. TES, a leading e-waste recycling company, will be responsible for recycling in line with international standards.
Piyaporn said the project is in line with True’s sustainable goals to become a carbon-neutral and zero e-waste to landfill organisation within 2030.
She added that it is also in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal no 12: to ensure sustainable consumption and production.
“This project aims to create awareness and encourage the involvement of everyone, as well as increase confidence in customers that all their unused electrical devices will be separated and recycled properly," she said.
People can drop their unused smartphones, mobile phones, accessories and micro-electrical devices into e-waste drop boxes at 154 branches of True Shop, TrueSphere and Dtac Shop nationwide.
For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/TinkTookTee-DTorJai.