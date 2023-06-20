True initiates e-waste scheme

The project, which kicked off on Monday, is known as “e-Waste TinkTookTee DTorJai" (Getting rid of e-waste properly) and is a cooperative effort between True and it partners, kicked off on Monday.

“One of True’s missions in becoming a fully-fledged telecom-tech company is to manage its environmental impacts,” said True CEO Manat Manavutiveth.

E-waste can be toxic as it is not biodegradable and accumulates in the environment, polluting soil, air, water, flora and fauna.

"The world generates up to 54 metric tonnes of e-waste a year, and this is projected to reach 75 metric tonnes in 2030,” he noted.