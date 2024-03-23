HR chief advises life-long learning to cope with fast-changing world

Enabling staff of previous generations to work harmoniously with those from the new generation has now become a new challenge for all HR personnel, Sarinra Wongsuppaluk, chief human resources officer at True Corporation, said on Friday.

Sarinra, who is responsible for overseeing over 10,000 employees in her company, noted that the "new gens”, encompassing Generation Z (born between 1996 – 2010) and younger, as well as older generations, possesses different strengths: the older generations have the wealth of experience, while the new generations are creative and digitally savvy.

“The old mindset that the new generations are here to replace them needs to change. Instead they should work in a spirit of co-creating, something essential to have the appropriate work culture,” she said.

The number of people working for True multiplied sharply last year when the telecom giant merged with its former rival, Total Access Communication Pcl, better known as DTAC.