THAI on recruitment drive as it prepares to exit rehabilitation

The recruitment drive comes as part of THAI's ongoing restructuring efforts, which include converting debt into equity and issuing new shares. These steps are essential for the airline to successfully emerge from rehabilitation and resume trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) by June 2025.
Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, THAI has experienced a resurgence in demand for air travel in recent years. To meet this increased demand, the airline has gradually expanded its workforce. While THAI's employee count was reduced to 15,000 during the early stages of rehabilitation, it has since grown to around 16,000.
Piyasvasti Amranand, chairman of THAI's Rehabilitation Plan Administrators, noted that the airline's workforce had previously reached 30,000 employees. To ensure its survival, THAI implemented various cost-saving measures, including voluntary salary reductions and employee participation in joint projects.
As the airline continues to recover and expand its operations, THAI is also investing in new aircraft to bolster its fleet. The airline plans to increase its fleet from 79 aircraft in 2024 to 143 by 2029. This expansion is expected to require a larger workforce, with the estimated optimal number of employees potentially exceeding 17,000.
THAI has already launched recruitment campaigns for various positions, including flight attendants. The recent application process for flight attendants attracted a significant number of applicants, with over 6,300 individuals expressing interest.
In addition to its own recruitment efforts, THAI is collaborating with educational institutions to promote careers in the aviation industry. The airline aims to address a shortage of qualified personnel, particularly in areas such as aircraft maintenance.
The global aviation industry has faced challenges in recovering from the pandemic, including a shortage of spare parts and maintenance technicians. THAI is investing in its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Centre at U-Tapao airport to meet the growing demand for aircraft maintenance services. The project is expected to create up to 1,000 jobs and support THAI's long-term sustainability.