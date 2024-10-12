THAI on recruitment drive as it prepares to exit rehabilitation

The recruitment drive comes as part of THAI's ongoing restructuring efforts, which include converting debt into equity and issuing new shares. These steps are essential for the airline to successfully emerge from rehabilitation and resume trading on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) by June 2025.

Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, THAI has experienced a resurgence in demand for air travel in recent years. To meet this increased demand, the airline has gradually expanded its workforce. While THAI's employee count was reduced to 15,000 during the early stages of rehabilitation, it has since grown to around 16,000.

Piyasvasti Amranand, chairman of THAI's Rehabilitation Plan Administrators, noted that the airline's workforce had previously reached 30,000 employees. To ensure its survival, THAI implemented various cost-saving measures, including voluntary salary reductions and employee participation in joint projects.