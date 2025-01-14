WHA Group expands investment in Vietnam to drive growth and fulfill social responsibility

Major Developments in Thanh Hoa Province

Key projects in Thanh Hoa include the WHA Smart Technology Zone 1, covering 540 hectares (3,375 rai). The first phase of 178.5 hectares (1,116 rai) has received its Investment Registration Certificate (IRC) under Vietnamese investment laws, with operations expected to accommodate investors by mid-2025. Moreover, the WHA Smart Technology Zone 2, spanning 174.9 hectares (1,093 rai), is under approval.

WHA Group has also signed an MOU with the People’s Committee of Thanh Hoa Province to develop additional projects in Thieu Hoa, including:

Long Duy Giang Industrial Estate: 300-400 hectares (1,875-2,500 rai)

300-400 hectares (1,875-2,500 rai) Long Cong Thanh Industrial Estate: 300 hectares (1,875 rai)

300 hectares (1,875 rai) Logistics Project: 50 hectares (313 rai)

Furthermore, WHA Group has donated 500 million Vietnamese dong to Hoang Hoa and Thieu Hoa districts to build homes for disadvantaged families, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and improving local communities' quality of life.

Currently, WHA Group serves over 1,000 customers worldwide and is dedicated to positioning Vietnam as a leading industrial destination in the region. The company continues to promote sustainable growth through renewable energy initiatives and holistic community development, creating shared value for all stakeholders. Aligned with its mission, "WHA: WE SHAPE THE FUTURE," WHA Group is determined to contribute to a sustainable future for all.