Lenôtre Culinary Arts School in Thailand closes after contract cancellation

Bangkok Land has terminated its agreement with the French culinary institution after investing approximately 1 billion baht and officially launching the school in January 2023.

Paul Kanjanapas, CEO of Bangkok Land, confirmed the contract's cancellation and the removal of the Lenôtre brand earlier in August this year, despite an initial 10-year agreement.

He explained that the strict conditions set by Lenôtre were not conducive to the company's business plans, which could impact future growth and revenue targets.