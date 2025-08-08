Lenôtre Culinary Arts School in Thailand closes after contract cancellation

Bangkok Land has terminated its agreement with the French culinary institution after investing approximately 1 billion baht and officially launching the school in January 2023.
Paul Kanjanapas, CEO of Bangkok Land, confirmed the contract's cancellation and the removal of the Lenôtre brand earlier in August this year, despite an initial 10-year agreement.
He explained that the strict conditions set by Lenôtre were not conducive to the company's business plans, which could impact future growth and revenue targets.
Originally, Bangkok Land intended to use the Lenôtre brand and know-how to expand its existing business, including offering consultancy services for the food industry and running short, 1-2 day courses, he explained.
However, the Lenôtre brand owners insisted on long-term courses and restricted training to their own facilities, with a focus on professional-level education only. Paul noted that this led to discussions about ending the partnership amicably.
Moving forward, Bangkok Land will continue its business plans under a new brand, Impact Culinova, with a soft launch expected in October 2025 and a full official opening in early 2026.
All chefs will remain with the company, and their ideas will be incorporated into the new venture, Paul concluded.
A look back at Lenôtre in Thailand
Previously, Bangkok Land obtained the rights from Sodexo, which acquired and owned Lenôtre since 2011, to open Lenôtre Culinary Arts School Thailand under a 10-year contract. This school was the first Lenôtre culinary school outside of France and the second in the world.
The deal, initiated in late 2019, followed a business discussion between Paul and executives from Sodexo, who had bought the Lenôtre brand in 2011.
Sodexo reached out to Bangkok Land, which saw potential in expanding its diverse business portfolio, including venues, MICE, hotels, catering, and restaurants, by adding a prestigious culinary institution.
Lenôtre Culinary Arts School was part of the larger Lenôtre empire, founded in 1971 by the legendary chef Gaston Lenôtre, renowned as the "Father of French Baking." It started as a small bakery in France before growing into a world-renowned culinary school.