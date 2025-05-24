Thai Prime Minister Champions Culinary Diplomacy in London Visit

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has arrived in London for a significant diplomatic mission centred on promoting Thailand's "Soft Power" strategy through its internationally celebrated cuisine, whilst simultaneously pursuing enhanced trade and investment partnerships with the United Kingdom.

During Thursday's visit, the Prime Minister presided over the launch of the revamped Thai SELECT logo at an event organised by "Team Thailand", led by Ekachat Seetavorarat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, and Pornvit Silaon, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion.

The ceremony saw Paetongtarn present certificates to 20 accredited Thai SELECT restaurants, forming part of the Thai government's broader Soft Power initiative to expand the global reach of authentic Thai cuisine.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister emphasised the government's commitment to developing the Soft Power industry, particularly through Thai cuisine—a globally recognised cultural ambassador celebrated for its distinctive flavours, quality, and meticulous preparation standards.