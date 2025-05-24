Thai Prime Minister Champions Culinary Diplomacy in London Visit

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has arrived in London for a significant diplomatic mission centred on promoting Thailand's "Soft Power" strategy through its internationally celebrated cuisine, whilst simultaneously pursuing enhanced trade and investment partnerships with the United Kingdom.
During Thursday's visit, the Prime Minister presided over the launch of the revamped Thai SELECT logo at an event organised by "Team Thailand", led by Ekachat Seetavorarat, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, and Pornvit Silaon, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Trade Promotion.
The ceremony saw Paetongtarn present certificates to 20 accredited Thai SELECT restaurants, forming part of the Thai government's broader Soft Power initiative to expand the global reach of authentic Thai cuisine.
Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister emphasised the government's commitment to developing the Soft Power industry, particularly through Thai cuisine—a globally recognised cultural ambassador celebrated for its distinctive flavours, quality, and meticulous preparation standards.
"Thai restaurants abroad serve as front-line ambassadors for promoting Thai identity whilst simultaneously generating significant economic value," she said, highlighting the crucial role of establishing a robust international network of authentic Thai establishments.
Following the awards ceremony, Paetongtarn participated in a lively cooking demonstration of "Miang Kham," a popular Thai dish.
A chef from a certified Thai SELECT restaurant co-led the demonstration before an audience of more than 20 local influencers and media representatives.
The dish, which features an intriguing blend of diverse Thai ingredients including fruits and herbs, has gained popularity in UK Thai restaurants, particularly those operated by acclaimed British chefs drawn to its unique flavour profile.
Elevating Standards Through Thai SELECT
The Thai SELECT certification, administered by the Ministry of Commerce, identifies Thai restaurants and ready-to-eat products that maintain authentic Thai standards and flavours.
The programme's latest upgrade incorporates a "gold orchid star" symbol, representing international quality, authentic Thai taste, and exceptional dining experiences.
The certification operates across four levels: Thai SELECT Casual for informal establishments such as small eateries and food trucks; Thai SELECT 1 Star for quality fine-casual dining; Thai SELECT 2 Stars for upscale establishments; and Thai SELECT 3 Stars, the highest accolade for premium Thai restaurants.
Globally, more than 18,852 Thai restaurants operate worldwide, with 1,779 having received Thai SELECT designation since the programme's inception in 1988. In the UK, 115 restaurants across major cities including London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Edinburgh have achieved Ministry of Commerce certification.
Strengthening Economic Partnerships
The Prime Minister also engaged with UK food exporters and representatives from the Association of Thai Businesses in the UK during high-level discussions involving officials from the Ministry of Commerce, the Royal Thai Embassy in London, and the Board of Investment (BOI).
British and Thai business leaders participated in the talks, including representatives from Selfridges, CP Intertrade, Boonrod Brewery (Singha), Chang Beer, Thai Tana, Asco, Manning Impex, Patara Restaurants, and Bangkok Bank.
Discussions focused on strategies to increase Thai agricultural and food trade value, expand import channels for Thai products, and advance Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.
The agenda also addressed reducing trade barriers, facilitating employment of Thai chefs and traditional masseurs in the UK, and securing financial support for Thai entrepreneurs.
Paetongtarn assigned "Team Thailand" to work collaboratively on expanding trade and investment partnerships, potentially paving the way for future FTA negotiations with the UK and other European nations.
Trade Figures Show Mixed Results
Ministry of Commerce data reveals that the UK ranked as Thailand's fourth-largest European trading partner in 2024. Bilateral trade totalled $6.66 billion, representing a 2.31% decrease from the previous year.
However, Thai exports to the UK increased by 7.06% to $4.20 billion, whilst UK imports to Thailand declined by 16.63% to $2.46 billion.
Thailand's primary exports to the UK included processed chicken ($809.78 million), machinery and components, gems and jewellery, motorcycles and parts, and automotive equipment.
In the food sector, significant exports comprised processed chicken, ready-made meals, seasonings, canned and processed seafood, rice, and various beverages.
The visit underscores Thailand's strategic approach to leveraging cultural assets, particularly its renowned cuisine, as instruments for enhancing the nation's global standing across economic, tourism, and nation-branding spheres.