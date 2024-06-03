Restructuring the economy the only way forwards, experts say

In addition to the production sector, which should meet the demand for globally trending goods and services such as the silver economy (catering to an ageing society), greater emphasis must also be placed on the green economy, clean energy, and sustainable tourism.

“The restructuring of the Thai economy must develop to meet global demands. It should involve Thai participation in businesses that produce goods, manufacture components, provide skilled labour, and engage in research and development related to these areas. Fundamentally, the aim should be to promote widespread involvement, not just limited to a few major capitalists,” he said.

Thailand has plans in place in this regard, but implementation has not yet reached the desired level. For example, the soft power policy is a good idea, but it may ultimately not reach the broader population who would benefit from it.

As for the restructuring of the economy, using investment attraction measures can support the restructuring process but given the intense competition among countries, the Board of Investment (BOI) must evaluate and improve its strategies,

Kriangkrai Thiennukul, president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), stated that the traditional drivers of the economy, such as exports, are facing issues with declining popularity of products and the relocation of high-value manufacturing, such as electronics, away from Thailand.

"The FTI has a clear direction that industrial restructuring should align with global trends to strengthen the Thai economy by promoting 12 industries within the S-Curve & New S-Curve framework," said Kriangkrai.

Additionally, the FTI is restructuring the so-called “First Industries “to enhance competitiveness through four key changes:

- Transitioning from Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM), which is seen as producing outdated and less desirable products, to Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Original Brand Manufacturing (OBM);

- Shifting from labour-intensive methods to the use of digital technology, machinery, and automation systems;

- Moving from profit-focused production to production that also emphasises environmental sustainability; and

- Upgrading from unskilled labour to high-skilled labour.

“This restructuring aims to help Thai entrepreneurs adapt and remain competitive in the long term, aligning with global trends. Countries with advanced technology seek clean energy sources for their manufacturing bases. Thailand can attract such investments by offering non-polluting industries like electric vehicles (EVs), chip manufacturing, and semiconductors,” Kriangkrai added.

Tim Leelahaphan, assistant managing director for Economics in Thailand and Vietnam at Standard Chartered Bank , stated that restructuring the Thai economy will take time due to its long-term nature, addressing issues such as enhancing competitiveness and resolving problems related to an ageing society. However, he also emphasised the need for short-term economic stimulation.

