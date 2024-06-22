Thai exporters urged to tap new and under-utilised markets

The office’s director-general, Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, said there were three markets that Thai exports could target:

Partners where Thailand has not met their import potential: Thailand has high exports to Switzerland, United Kingdom, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Israel, Mexico, Chile and Russia, but it was still low compared to their import potential

To achieve success, Thailand should expand trade collaboration and free trade agreement, improve product quality to meet the market demand, and seek new market channels to boost exports.

Partners with whom Thailand has low to medium trade value: They include Norway, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. Thailand should expand trade collaboration and free trade agreement, as well as study their markets to boost export share.

Partners with high demand for Thai products: They include Morocco, Serbia, Colombia, Bahrain, Ukraine, Uruguay, Armenia, Ghana and Bolivia. Thailand should study their markets and consumer behaviour to boost exports.

“Even though the export to these countries is not high, they could offer an opportunity for Thailand to boost exports,” he said.